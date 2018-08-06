Home Nation

Flood-like situation in western West Bengal

Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore predicts more rainfall in eastern Jharkhand and western West Bengal on Tuesday.

Published: 06th August 2018 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

KolkataRains

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Large parts of western districts of West Bengal were inundated after heavy rains and release of water from dams in Jharkhand on Monday.

Flood-like situation emerged in Bankura district after it received 354 mm of rains in last 24 hours, of which 239 mm rains poured from 5.30 am to 8.30 am on Monday leading to rise in water levels in Gandheswari river.

Several people were injured after a few houses collapsed due to heavy rains. Several others were rescued by the locals.

Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore predicts more rainfall in eastern Jharkhand and western West Bengal on Tuesday sparking fears that Jharkhand will have to open the sluice gates several dams in its territory which lie on higher grounds of Chotanagpur plateau bringing flash floods in the Bengal plains in Bankura, Hooghly and Paschim Medinipur districts of West Bengal.

More than 60 people had died in West Bengal in floods last monsoon due to heavy rains leading to release of waters from dams in Jharkhand. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called for de-silting of the dams in the neighbouring state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Flood West Bengal west bengal flood monsoon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield