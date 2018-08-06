Flood-like situation in western West Bengal

Aishik Chanda By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Large parts of western districts of West Bengal were inundated after heavy rains and release of water from dams in Jharkhand on Monday.

Flood-like situation emerged in Bankura district after it received 354 mm of rains in last 24 hours, of which 239 mm rains poured from 5.30 am to 8.30 am on Monday leading to rise in water levels in Gandheswari river.

Several people were injured after a few houses collapsed due to heavy rains. Several others were rescued by the locals.

Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore predicts more rainfall in eastern Jharkhand and western West Bengal on Tuesday sparking fears that Jharkhand will have to open the sluice gates several dams in its territory which lie on higher grounds of Chotanagpur plateau bringing flash floods in the Bengal plains in Bankura, Hooghly and Paschim Medinipur districts of West Bengal.

More than 60 people had died in West Bengal in floods last monsoon due to heavy rains leading to release of waters from dams in Jharkhand. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called for de-silting of the dams in the neighbouring state.