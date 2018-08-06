Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Principal, non-teaching staff injured in low-intensity blast at school

By PTI

BHADARWAH: A low-intensity blast occurred at a government school in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district today, leaving the principal and a staff member injured, officials said.

According to reports, Principal Hoshyar Singh and Sharifa Begum, a non-teaching staff, were sitting in the staff room along with half a dozen teachers when an inverter battery exploded at their school in Shiva village here.

People in panic rushed to the school and informed the police, they said.

"After receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and found that two persons were injured and furniture had also caught fire," the Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Mohammad Shabir Khatana, said.

Singh and Sharifa Begum, who received minor burn injuries, were rushed to a hospital where they were undergoing treatment, he said.

A special team, including SP (Operations) Ravinder Pal Singh, SDPO Tousif Ahmed Rishu and SI Sunil Parihar, has been constituted to investigate the matter, the SSP said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered and Foreinsic Science Labortary (FSL) from Jammu called to carry out an investigation, he said.

