Lawyers begin 3-day boycott in western Uttar Pradesh demanding setting up of HC bench

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Judicial work came to a standstill in more than 20 districts of western Uttar Pradesh today as lawyers began their three-day boycott of the courts, demanding setting up of a bench of the Allahabad High Court in the region.

The boycott call was given by the state high court bench action committee.

The lawyers of the western districts of the state have long been demanding setting up of a bench of the high court in any district of western UP for the convenience of the litigants of the region, a committee spokesperson said.