Left delegation alleges BJP-sponsored reign of terror in Tripura

By PTI

AGARTALA: A visiting delegation of Left leaders and social activists today alleged that a "reign of terror" was let loose by the hoodlums and goons "sponsored by the ruling BJP" after it came to power four months ago.

The BJP-Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) government assumed office on March 9, ending 25 years rule of Left Front government in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, the leader of the delegation, KK Rages, also a member of Rajya Sabha (CPI-M), alleged that after the Assembly elections in Tripura the law and order has collapsed in the state and a sense of fear is prevailing here.

A four-member delegation including Rages, Medha Patkar, a social activist and Rajaram Singh, a CPI(ML) politburo member and president of All India Kishan Sabha visited the alleged terror-stricken areas of Tripura for the last three days.

"The scenario of Tripura is terrible. The way people were beaten, murdered and physically attacked and assaulted including women by the goons of BJP-IPFT are inhuman and unimaginable," Singh said.

He alleged that the ruling party workers were destroying the democracy in the state and they would raise the matter in the Parliament.

Singh said, The BJP was using Tripura as "laboratory, where they are experimenting to target opposition, let loose terror, commit murder and dacoity, looting and torture women, minorities, Dalits and poor", Singh said.

Patkar expressed concern about the future of the state.

"The BJP and RSS workers are spoiling the livelihood of common people in the name of politics. They are murdering democracy in the name of forming development committees in different localities. Entire social and democratic fabric is being destroyed," Patkar said.