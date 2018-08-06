Maharashtra: 3 held for attack on BJP MP's car, SC/ST Act invoked

By PTI

MUMBAI: Three persons have been arrested in connection with yesterday's attack on the vehicle of BJP MP Heena Gavit outside the district collectorate in Maharashtra's Dhule district.

Gavit, who represents tribal-dominated Nandurbar Lok Sabha constituency, had escaped unhurt in the attack, allegedly by Maratha protesters.

She was sitting in the car when the protesters broke its windshield.

A senior police official said that around 25 people had been charged under section 307 (attempt to murder), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and 341 (wrongful restraint) and other relevant provisions of IPC in connection with the incident.

Provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have also been invoked, the official said.

Meanwhile, a bandh was observed today in Nandurbar, Gavit's constituency, with commercial establishments, shops, schools and colleges remaining shut.

Heavy police bandobast was in force across Nandurbar city, police said.

The shutdown was also observed in talukas like Akrani, Akkalkuwa, Taloda, Navapur and Shahada, police informed. Some people, protesting the attack, also staged a rasta roko in Dhule.