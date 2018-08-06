Home Nation

Maharashtra: 3 held for attack on BJP MP's car, SC/ST Act invoked

A senior police official said that around 25 people had been charged under section 307 (attempt to murder), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and 341 (wrongful restraint) and other relevant provi

Published: 06th August 2018 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 11:44 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Three persons have been arrested in connection with yesterday's attack on the vehicle of BJP MP Heena Gavit outside the district collectorate in Maharashtra's Dhule district.

Gavit, who represents tribal-dominated Nandurbar Lok Sabha constituency, had escaped unhurt in the attack, allegedly by Maratha protesters.

She was sitting in the car when the protesters broke its windshield.

A senior police official said that around 25 people had been charged under section 307 (attempt to murder), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and 341 (wrongful restraint) and other relevant provisions of IPC in connection with the incident.

Provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have also been invoked, the official said.

Meanwhile, a bandh was observed today in Nandurbar, Gavit's constituency, with commercial establishments, shops, schools and colleges remaining shut.

Heavy police bandobast was in force across Nandurbar city, police said.

The shutdown was also observed in talukas like Akrani, Akkalkuwa, Taloda, Navapur and Shahada, police informed. Some people, protesting the attack, also staged a rasta roko in Dhule.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SC/ST Act

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield