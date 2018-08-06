Maratha quota stir: No end to violence and suicides in Maharashtra

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Chhatrapati Shivaji’s descendant Udayanraje Bhosale on Sunday appealed to the Maratha pro-quota protesters to stop violence and suicides in Maharashtra.

But the appeals fell on deaf ears as the protestors vandalised Lok Sabha MP Heena Gavit’s vehicle at Dhule, while two pro-quota youths committed suicides at Parbhani and Vashim.

In a televised appeal over Doordarshan in the evening, Fadnavis cleared air over several issues raised by agitators and reiterated that his government was positive over granting quota.

“The government is ensuring that all the statutory procedures for granting quota would be completed by November end,” he said, appealing agitators to sit for talks.

He said the mega recruitment drive wherein the government would be filling up 36,000 posts was put off for now. Mentioning violence at Aurangabad and Chakan near Pune, Fadnavis said such act would drive away investors and bring down employment potential of the state.

The CM spoke about the measures taken for the benefit of various sections of the society, including the youths from Maratha, Dahngar and minority communities.

Abasaheb Patil, who has been spearheading the Maratha stir, welcomed the statements. “We are happy with the announcements made by the CM. However, he should give all the assurances in writing. The government needs to withdraw all the cases against protestors,” Patil said.

Earlier in the day, protestors held two major meetings in Mumbai and Pune. The Mumbai group warned the government that it wouldn’t let the Assembly hold its Winter Session. On behalf of the Pune group,

Bhosale, who is also the NCP’s Lok Sabha MP from Satara, appealed the protestors not to resort to violence. He also warned that the government that if it doesn’t put its act together, the youths would have no option but take the route of Naxalites.

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Nandurbar Heena Gavit was in Dhule for the district planning committee meeting when her car was attacked outside the district collector’s office.

While Gavit escaped unhurt, the MLAs and other local body members were stranded at the office for some time. The police arrested 16 protestors for attacking the MP’s vehicle.