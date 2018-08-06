Home Nation

Maratha quota stir: No end to violence and suicides in Maharashtra

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday appealed to the Maratha pro-quota protesters to stop violence and suicides in Maharashtra.

Published: 06th August 2018 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 02:01 AM   |  A+A-

Maratha quota protests

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Chhatrapati Shivaji’s descendant Udayanraje Bhosale on Sunday appealed to the Maratha pro-quota protesters to stop violence and suicides in Maharashtra.

But the appeals fell on deaf ears as the protestors vandalised Lok Sabha MP Heena Gavit’s vehicle at Dhule, while two pro-quota youths committed suicides at Parbhani and Vashim.

In a televised appeal over Doordarshan in the evening, Fadnavis cleared air over several issues raised by agitators and reiterated that his government was positive over granting quota.

“The government is ensuring that all the statutory procedures for granting quota would be completed by November end,” he said, appealing agitators to sit for talks.

He said the mega recruitment drive wherein the government would be filling up 36,000 posts was put off for now. Mentioning violence at Aurangabad and Chakan near Pune, Fadnavis said such act would drive away investors and bring down employment potential of the state.

The CM spoke about the measures taken for the benefit of various sections of the society, including the youths from Maratha, Dahngar and minority communities.

Abasaheb Patil, who has been spearheading the Maratha stir, welcomed the statements. “We are happy with the announcements made by the CM. However, he should give all the assurances in writing. The government needs to withdraw all the cases against protestors,” Patil said.

Earlier in the day, protestors held two major meetings in Mumbai and Pune. The Mumbai group warned the government that it wouldn’t let the Assembly hold its Winter Session. On behalf of the Pune group,

Bhosale, who is also the NCP’s Lok Sabha MP from Satara, appealed the protestors not to resort to violence. He also warned that the government that if it doesn’t put its act together, the youths would have no option but take the route of Naxalites.

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Nandurbar Heena Gavit was in Dhule for the district planning committee meeting when her car was attacked outside the district collector’s office.

While Gavit escaped unhurt, the MLAs and other local body members were stranded at the office for some time. The police arrested 16 protestors for attacking the MP’s vehicle.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maratha quota stir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta