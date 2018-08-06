NIA carries out searches in Hyderabad in a 2016 ISIS case

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today carried out searches at seven places in the old city here in connection with a 2016 case related to terror outfit ISIS, an agency spokesman said.

The spokesman said during the searches at the premises of suspects in Hyderabad, the agency seized digital devices and incriminating material.

He said further investigations were on in the case and refused to share any further details.

The NIA had registered a case in 2016 based on "credible information" that some youths of Hyderabad and their accomplices have entered into the criminal conspiracy to wage war against the state by collecting weapons and explosive materials to target public places including religious sites, sensitive government building, etc. in various parts of the country.

The NIA had completed investigation in the case and filed a charge sheet against 11 people, of whom three were absconding.

Agency officials said that some further leads were received in this case after which searches were conducted today.