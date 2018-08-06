Home Nation

Tragedy averted as police find IED planted near National Highway; Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist held

The IED was recovered from a field, barely a few hundred metres from the national highway at Sangam in district Bijbehara of south Kashmir

Published: 06th August 2018 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 11:20 PM   |  A+A-

Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A major tragedy was averted today when the police recovered a 25-kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) near a national highway and arrested a person, owing allegiance to the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group, in south Kashmir, officials said.

The accused was identified as 22-year-old Muzamil Ahmad Dar hailing from Tral area of south Kashmir, they said.

The IED was recovered from a field, barely a few hundred metres from the national highway at Sangam in district Bijbehara of south Kashmir, police said.

The annual Amarnath yatra passes through this area beside routine convoys of the Army and paramilitary forces.

Besides the IED, police recovered mobile phones, a 12-Volt battery, safety fuse wire, cortex wire, safety fuse, black explosive, white explosive and circuit wire, which is required in the fabrication of IEDs, police said.

The accused person was allegedly in touch with other JeM terrorists and they were planning attacks, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jaish-e-Mohammed IED

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield