Two arrested for raping teen in Uttar Pradesh

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Metro service on Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus-Lajpat Nagar section flagged off
Good question, Rahul Gandhi replies in tweet to Nitin Gadkari on 'Where are the jobs'
SC adjourns hearing on PILs challenging validity of Article 35A of Constitution
Police takes temple priest into custody over bomb threat ahead of President's Kerala visit
India stun Argentina 2-1 in Under-20 COTIF Cup football tournament
CPM worker stabbed to death by suspected RSS-BJP workers in Kasargod