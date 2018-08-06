Home Nation

Unhappy with Justice KM Joseph's loss of seniority, several judges to raise issue with CJI Dipak Misra

The Centre has elevated Justice KM Joseph to the Supreme Court, but his name listed last in the sequence put out by the Apex Court Registry for the oath-taking ceremony has troubled some judges.

Published: 06th August 2018 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has elevated Justice KM Joseph to the Supreme Court, but his name listed last in the sequence put out by the Apex Court Registry for the oath-taking ceremony on August 7 has troubled some fellow judges, who are going to raise the issue on Monday with the Chief justice of India Dipak Misra.

As per the norm, Justice Joseph, who was appointed to the Apex Court late on Friday night, should have been given precedence over the other two judges, namely Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Vineet Saran, as his name was recommended for elevation earlier in January this year. However, he will serve a term of over four years.

According to Centre's notification with regard to the appointment of these three judges, the order of seniority was Justice Banerjee, Justice Saran and Justice Joseph. They will be sworn in by CJI Misra on Tuesday.

The appointment of Justice Joseph on Friday ended a protracted stand-off between the government and the judiciary. The Collegium had recommended Justice Joseph's name on January 10 this year with the name of senior counsel Indu Malhotra, who is now a Supreme Court judge, but the government, citing "lack of seniority" and inadequate regional representation of some states in the Apex Court, returned the file. His name was sent again on July 16.

According to a source, the seniority issue will be discussed with the CJI during the morning customary tea on Monday.

"Justice Joseph's name was just reiterated and not a new decision of the Collegium, so by that norm he should be sworn in first before Justices Banerjee and Saran," the source said adding this is another case of interference by the Centre in the judiciary’s works and will not be tolerated.

A judge in the Supreme Court gets seniority from the day he takes oath. If more than one takes oath on the same day, the one who is sworn in first becomes the seniormost among them.

The earlier rejection by the government was criticised by members of the legal fraternity as well as the opposition parties. The Congress accused the government of being vindictive towards Justice Joseph due to a ruling he gave in 2016 against the BJP government in Uttarakhand, cancelling President's Rule in the state and bringing the Congress government of Harish Rawat back in the state.

Justice Joseph's father K K Mathew was a judge of the Supreme Court of India, and chairman of tenth Law Commission. With the Centre clearing the appointment of the three judges, the present strength of Apex Court judges comes to 25 but there would still be six vacancies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KM Joseph Supreme Court Dipak Misra supreme court judge judge elevation Justice KM Joseph

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta