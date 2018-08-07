Home Nation

Railways issued notice on 'incomplete works' in preparation for Kumbh

The plea alleged the Railways has failed to complete the constructions of the skywalk, retiring rooms, overhead water tank, toilets etc to facilitate the Kumbh visitors, despite the Centre's aid.

Court Hammer
By PTI

ALLAHABAD: The Allahabad High Court today sought the North Central Railway's stand on its alleged failure in executing a slew of infrastructural works in preparation to the upcoming January 2019 Kumbh despite having been given the requisite fund by the Centre well in advance.

A bench of Chief Justice DB Bhosale and Justice Yashwant Varma sought the NCR general manager's reply on a plea by civil society Bhim Rao Ambedkar Samajik Sewa Samiti, which alleged that the Railways has completed barely two percent of the works assigned to it to facilitate the huge gathering of devotees visiting the city to witness the Kumbh.

The plea alleged the Railways has failed to complete the constructions of the skywalk, retiring rooms, overhead water tank, toilets etc to facilitate the Kumbh visitors, despite the Centre has given Rs 126 crore to it to execute the works by June 2018.

But the Railways has completed barely two per cent of its works, which is sure to inconvenience over nine crore people likely to visit the fair.

After hearing the counsel for the petitioner, the court issued a notice to the NCR GM, seeking his reply by August 13, the next fate of hearing.

