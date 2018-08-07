Home Nation

Railways to run exam special trains for tomorrow's exam for over 66,000 vacancies

Nearly 48 lakh candidates will appear for the first set of computer-based tests for the 66,502 vacancies of assistant loco pilots (ALP) and technicians to be held tomorrow.

Published: 07th August 2018 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

Nearly 48 lakh candidates will appear for the first set of computer-based tests for the 66,502 vacancies of assistant loco pilots (ALP) and technicians to be held tomorrow.

Nearly 48 lakh candidates will appear for the first set of computer-based tests for the 66,502 vacancies of assistant loco pilots (ALP) and technicians to be held tomorrow.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In order to clear extra rush of passengers for assistant loco pilots and technical examination to be held on Thursday, the railways will run exam special trains between Patna and Indore, Danapur and Secunderabad and Darbhanga and Secunderabad, a statement said.

Nearly 48 lakh candidates will appear for the first set of computer-based tests for the 66,502 vacancies of assistant loco pilots (ALP) and technicians to be held tomorrow.

Train number 03253/03254 Patna-Indore-Patna Examination Special train will depart from Patna tomorrow at 5.05 pm to reach Indore at 4.30 pm the next day.

In the return direction, the 03254 Indore-Patna Examination special train will depart from Indore tomorrow at 8.30 pm to reach Patna Junction at 7.30 pm the next day.

Comprising twenty general class and two second class cum luggage van coaches, the special train will stop at Ara, Buxar, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhaya (Mughalsarai), Varanasi, Sultanpur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Sant Hirdaram Nagar and Ujjain stations enroute in both the directions.

Train number 03241 Danapur Secunderabad exam special train departed Danapur at 11:30 am today and will arrive at Secunderabad at 9 pm tomorrow.

In the return direction, train number 03242 Secunderabad  Danapur special train will depart Secunderabad at 8 pm on Thursday and arrive Danapur at 7:40 am on the next day.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Ara, Buxar, Pt Deen Dayal Upadaya, Allahabad Cheoki, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Nagpur and Balharshah stations in both the directions.

The special train number 05589 Darbhanga  Secunderabad Exam Special Train will depart Darbhanga at 5 am tomorrow and arrive at Secunderabad at 9 pm the next day.

In the return direction, train number 05590 Secunderabad  Darbhanga Exam Special Train will depart Secunderabad at 8 pm on Friday and arrive at Darbhanga at 1 pm on the next day.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Samastipur, Barauni, Mokama, Bakhtiyarpur, Patna,Danapur, Ara, Buxar, Dildarnagar, Pt Deen Dayal Upadaya, Allahabad Cheoki, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Nagpur and Balharshah stations in both the directions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
assistant loco pilots technical examination special trains exam special trains rrb rrb 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema