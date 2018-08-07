Railways to run exam special trains for tomorrow's exam for over 66,000 vacancies

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In order to clear extra rush of passengers for assistant loco pilots and technical examination to be held on Thursday, the railways will run exam special trains between Patna and Indore, Danapur and Secunderabad and Darbhanga and Secunderabad, a statement said.

Nearly 48 lakh candidates will appear for the first set of computer-based tests for the 66,502 vacancies of assistant loco pilots (ALP) and technicians to be held tomorrow.

Train number 03253/03254 Patna-Indore-Patna Examination Special train will depart from Patna tomorrow at 5.05 pm to reach Indore at 4.30 pm the next day.

In the return direction, the 03254 Indore-Patna Examination special train will depart from Indore tomorrow at 8.30 pm to reach Patna Junction at 7.30 pm the next day.

Comprising twenty general class and two second class cum luggage van coaches, the special train will stop at Ara, Buxar, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhaya (Mughalsarai), Varanasi, Sultanpur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Sant Hirdaram Nagar and Ujjain stations enroute in both the directions.

Train number 03241 Danapur Secunderabad exam special train departed Danapur at 11:30 am today and will arrive at Secunderabad at 9 pm tomorrow.

In the return direction, train number 03242 Secunderabad Danapur special train will depart Secunderabad at 8 pm on Thursday and arrive Danapur at 7:40 am on the next day.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Ara, Buxar, Pt Deen Dayal Upadaya, Allahabad Cheoki, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Nagpur and Balharshah stations in both the directions.

The special train number 05589 Darbhanga Secunderabad Exam Special Train will depart Darbhanga at 5 am tomorrow and arrive at Secunderabad at 9 pm the next day.

In the return direction, train number 05590 Secunderabad Darbhanga Exam Special Train will depart Secunderabad at 8 pm on Friday and arrive at Darbhanga at 1 pm on the next day.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Samastipur, Barauni, Mokama, Bakhtiyarpur, Patna,Danapur, Ara, Buxar, Dildarnagar, Pt Deen Dayal Upadaya, Allahabad Cheoki, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Nagpur and Balharshah stations in both the directions.