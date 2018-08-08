Home Nation

CAG points out significant delay in parachute orders from ordnance factories

The targets were routinely revised downwards mid-year due to OPF's "inability" to meet the target because of non-availability of quality metal components/fabrics and scarcity of vendors.

Published: 08th August 2018 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 01:22 AM   |  A+A-

The report of Comptroller and Auditor General of India on state finances for the year ending on March 31, 2016 was tabled in the recently-concluded Assembly session. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has pointed out that there was the significant delay for nine parachute items for the armed forces by the ordnance factory in Kanpur and deficiencies of these items to the extent of 33 to 100 per cent.

The Ordnance Parachute Factory Kanpur (OPF) manufactures various parachutes for the armed forces.

Users' requirement of parachutes is of significant importance because of their strategic use in a man carrying, supply drop, the emergency escape of pilots from aircraft, for aborted take-off and to reduce landing run length of aircraft.

The audit was conducted at the OPF and Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) for 2012-13 to 2016-17 on a production of 11 selected parachutes for the Indian Army and Indian Air Force (IAF) to ascertain whether OFB supplied quality parachutes to the users in time and as per their requirements.

The audit found that there were deficiencies in production planning like delays in holding target fixation meetings, non-identification of item-wise production capacity and production constraints/capacity shortage not highlighted in the meetings for fixing realistic targets.

The targets were routinely revised downwards mid-year due to OPF's "inability" to meet the target because of non-availability of quality metal components/fabrics and scarcity of vendors, the report said.

"Out of 49 instances analysed, OPF achieved production target only in five instances during 2012-13 to 2016-17.

The shortfall occurred mainly due to delayed procurement and receipt of input materials, limited vendor base and delay in resolving drawing/specification issues.

"As a result, there were significant outstanding orders for nine parachute items as of March/April 2017.

The users' also had deficiencies of seven parachute items to the extent of 33 to 100 per cent," the report observed.

Bulk production of two types of Heavy Drop (HD) parachutes, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in 2000 and 2009 for the Army and Navy could not be commenced due to the delayed receipt of drawing specification, delayed supply of pilot lot by OPF for validation trial and production constraints at sister factory for HD platform system, the report said.

The Army's requirement of combat free-fall parachute, developed by the in 2006, was not fulfilled due to "life-threatening defects" observed by the Army in validation trials and non-resolving the quality problems the by OPF and the DRDO, it observed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CAG Armed Forces Ordanance Factory Kanpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema