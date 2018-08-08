Home Nation

Shiv Sena says it will support NDA nominee in Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman poll

BJP president Amit Shah called his Sena counterpart Uddhav Thackeray today and sought support for the August 9 election, Sena's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said.

Maharashta CM Devendra Fadnavis with Shiv Sena chief and BJP president Amit Shah. (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena today said it will support the NDA's nominee in the election for the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman's post.

"Amit Shah called up Uddhav-ji today and sought Shiv Sena's support. We have decided to give our support to the JD(U) because the post of Deputy Chairman is apolitical," he told PTI.

Janata Dal (United) MP Harivansh Narayan Singh has emerged as the ruling National Democratic Alliance's candidate for the post.

The post of the Deputy Chairman has been lying vacant since June this year following the retirement of P J Kurien, who had been elected to the Upper House on a Congress ticket from Kerala.

The Congress today said its nominee will be the joint candidate of the Opposition.

The name of NCP's Vandana Chavan was discussed by opposition leaders as their candidate, the NCP was not too keen on fielding its member, leaders said earlier in the day.

The current strength of the Rajya Sabha is 244 and support of 123 members would be needed for a win in the full House.

The BJP is the largest party in the House with 73 members.

Among its allies, the JD(U) has six MPs while the Shiv Sena and the Akali Dal have three each.

The BJP is also hoping to get the support of four of the six Independent members and three of the four nominated members.

The Congress has 50 members.

