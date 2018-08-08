Supreme Court seeks J-K government's reply on alleged custodial torture of Kathua case witness

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Jammu and Kashmir government on a petition alleging custodial torture of activist Talib Hussain, a witness in the Kathua gang rape case, after he was arrested in a rape case lodged against him at Samba police station.

Acting on a habeas corpus petition filed by his cousin Mumtaz A Khan, a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to respond to the allegations by August 21, the next date of hearing.

Senior counsel Indira Jaising alleged that Hussain was tortured in custody by the police, which implicated him in a false rape case.

During the hearing, the bench wondered how it was a case of habeas corpus. Hussain had already been produced before the court concerned.

The petitioner alleged that there was threat to Hussain's life as he played an important role in exposing the accused in the Kathua gang rape case.

Khan alleged that Hussain had been falsely implicated in the case and subjected to torture.

The rape case was lodged against him in July by the wife of his brother-in-law. He has also been booked in a dowry case logded by his estranged wife in June.