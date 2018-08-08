Home Nation

Supreme Court seeks J-K government's reply on alleged custodial torture of Kathua case witness

Senior counsel Indira Jaising alleged that Hussain was tortured in custody by the police, which implicated him in a false rape case.

Published: 08th August 2018 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Jammu and Kashmir government on a petition alleging custodial torture of activist Talib Hussain, a witness in the Kathua gang rape case, after he was arrested in a rape case lodged against him at Samba police station.

Acting on a habeas corpus petition filed by his cousin Mumtaz A Khan, a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to respond to the allegations by August 21, the next date of hearing.

Senior counsel Indira Jaising alleged that Hussain was tortured in custody by the police, which implicated him in a false rape case.

During the hearing, the bench wondered how it was a case of habeas corpus. Hussain had already been produced before the court concerned.

The petitioner alleged that there was threat to Hussain's life as he played an important role in exposing the accused in the Kathua gang rape case.

Khan alleged that Hussain had been falsely implicated in the case and subjected to torture.

The rape case was lodged against him in July by the wife of his brother-in-law. He has also been booked in a dowry case logded by his estranged wife in June.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Talib Hussain Talib Hussain custodial torture Kathua gang rape case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema