TDP to back Opposition  candidate for Rajya Sabha deputy chairman post

Published: 08th August 2018 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Congress candidate B K Hariprasad with Anand Sharma after filing his nomination for Deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha at Parliament House in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS / Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will back the opposition candidate for the election to the post of the Rajya Sabha's deputy chairman, the party said today.

The Opposition has fielded Congress leader B K Hariprasad, while the NDA's candidate is Harivansh Narayan Singh of the JD(U) for the August 9 election.

"We have decided to support Congress leader B K Hariprasad," TDP leader Y S Choudhary said. The (TDP) has six members in the Upper House.

The party had moved the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha in July against the Narendra Modi government.

The current strength of the Rajya Sabha is 224 and support of 123 members would be required for a win in the full House.

 

