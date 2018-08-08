TDP to back Opposition  candidate for Rajya Sabha deputy chairman post

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will back the opposition candidate for the election to the post of the Rajya Sabha's deputy chairman, the party said today.

The Opposition has fielded Congress leader B K Hariprasad, while the NDA's candidate is Harivansh Narayan Singh of the JD(U) for the August 9 election.

"We have decided to support Congress leader B K Hariprasad," TDP leader Y S Choudhary said. The (TDP) has six members in the Upper House.

The party had moved the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha in July against the Narendra Modi government.

The current strength of the Rajya Sabha is 224 and support of 123 members would be required for a win in the full House.