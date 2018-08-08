Yogi Adityanath government recommends CBI probe into Deoria shelter home case

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government today recommended a CBI probe into the Deoria shelter home case and also constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to ensure that there is no tampering of evidence.

Speaking to reporters here, UP Chief Minister Adityanath said, "To make things crystal clear, we have decided that the entire incident will be handed over to the CBI. To ensure there is no tampering of evidences, a SIT has been constituted under ADG crime, which will also have women police officers (SP, EOW and SP-Police Training School, Meerut). They will be assisted by STF."

He added that orders were issued to shift the girls recovered from the shelter home to Varanasi in a secure manner.

"Going through the statements of the girls, the seriousness of the incident and from since when it was happening. Keeping all these points in mind, we have decided to hand over the matter to CBI," Adityanath said.

The organisation is operating from 2009, and the previous government had liberally given grants to it, he claimed.

"Those who were nominated in the child welfare committee had the benevolence of the previous governments, who were directly or indirectly involved in these types of incidents," he said.

The then district probation officer was suspended yesterday, he said.

The Bal Kalyan Samiti whose job was to inspect such shelter homes and inform the government has been suspended for dereliction of duty, he added.

"The CWC which was constituted in 2015 had shown huge laxity in the entire episode which was unmasked in our regime and action initiated. The role of police will also be probed as an FIR was lodged on July 30 against the organisation at the local police sation, and why no action was taken. ADG Gorakhpur has been directed to probe the role of police," Adityanath said.