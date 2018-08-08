Home Nation

Yogi Adityanath government recommends CBI probe into Deoria shelter home case

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added that orders were issued to shift the girls recovered from the shelter home to Varanasi in a secure manner.

Published: 08th August 2018 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 02:26 AM   |  A+A-

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Women and Child Welfare Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi addresses a press conference to recommend CBI probe into the Deoria shelter home case in Lucknow on Tuesday Aug 7 2018. | PTI

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government today recommended a CBI probe into the Deoria shelter home case and also constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to ensure that there is no tampering of evidence.

Speaking to reporters here, UP Chief Minister Adityanath said, "To make things crystal clear, we have decided that the entire incident will be handed over to the CBI. To ensure there is no tampering of evidences, a SIT has been constituted under ADG crime, which will also have women police officers (SP, EOW and SP-Police Training School, Meerut). They will be assisted by STF."

He added that orders were issued to shift the girls recovered from the shelter home to Varanasi in a secure manner.

"Going through the statements of the girls, the seriousness of the incident and from since when it was happening. Keeping all these points in mind, we have decided to hand over the matter to CBI," Adityanath said.

The organisation is operating from 2009, and the previous government had liberally given grants to it, he claimed.

"Those who were nominated in the child welfare committee had the benevolence of the previous governments, who were directly or indirectly involved in these types of incidents," he said.

The then district probation officer was suspended yesterday, he said.

The Bal Kalyan Samiti whose job was to inspect such shelter homes and inform the government has been suspended for dereliction of duty, he added.

"The CWC which was constituted in 2015 had shown huge laxity in the entire episode which was unmasked in our regime and action initiated. The role of police will also be probed as an FIR was lodged on July 30 against the organisation at the local police sation, and why no action was taken. ADG Gorakhpur has been directed to probe the role of police," Adityanath said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Deoria shelter home CBI Yogi Adityanath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema