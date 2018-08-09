Australia’s India strategy aims at trebling exports around USD 45 billion

Ramananda Sengupta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Australian High Commissioner to India Harinder Sidhu on Wednesday released a report titled ‘India Economic Strategy to 2035: Navigating from Potential to Delivery’.

Sidhu said her government commissioned the report because “India matters to Australia,” and the key conclusion of the report “is that there is no market over the next 20 years that offers more opportunity to Australia.”

The 504-page report, prepared by Peter Varghese, former High Commissioner to India and former Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, was submitted to Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who commissioned it after his visit to India last year.

The strategy says that Australia should lift India into its top three export markets, see Australian exports to India treble to around $45 billion, and investment rise 10 times to over $100 billion by 2035.