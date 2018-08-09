BJP bringing Maoists from Jharkhand into Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Aishik Chanda By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: A few days after an armed squad of CPI (Maoist)'s armed wing People's Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) led by the banned outfit's West Bengal state committee secretary Ashim Mondal alias Akash was spotted in the western districts of West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that BJP was bringing in Maoists from neighbouring Jharkhand to foment trouble in the state.

Speaking at tribal-dominated Jhargram district on the occasion of International Day of the World's Indigenous People on Thursday, the Trinamool Congress supremo went all guns blazing at BJP.

"Some people are bringing in Maoists from neighbouring Jharkhand into Jangalmahal (forested region of the western West Bengal) to foment trouble here. They want Jangalmahal to bleed again. I appeal you not to support these Maoists and their sympathisers. Jangalmahal has been peaceful for seven years. Don't forget over 300 people used to be killed every year during the Maoist heydays. We don't want that to return. I have not forgotten Nandigram, Lalgarh and Netai," she said.

This was West Bengal Chief Minister's first visit to Jhargram district after the panchayat elections when BJP won a large number of gram panchayats in the western districts.

"Don't trust anyone other than us. Don't misunderstand us and stay away from us. If you have complaints, talk to us and we will solve the problems. We are the ones who brought peace here and implemented developmental projects. BJP can give money to buy votes but we are here to stay. We made Jhargram a district, provided employment, brought Ol Chiki (Santhali script) to schools and colleges, built super-specialty hospitals, stadiums, bridges, ITIs, tarred roads. Today I declare that a university would be built at Jhargram. Nobody can do what we have done in seven years. And, if you remain good, we can do more," she added.

"Some people are trying to divide Adivasis and Mahatos by spreading misinformation. They are the ones who lynch Dalits, Tribals and Muslims. They kill innocent people in the name of encounters in UP. But, I love Adivasis. I have brought legislation to prevent snatching of tribal lands. I want Adivasis to be doctors, engineers, social reformers and political leaders. I don't discriminate between anyone, ruling party at Centre does that. There is no place for communal forces and their conspiracy and misinformation. We have to stay together and move along together," Mamata said.