Home Nation

Bru refugees to launch fresh agitation 

Some 32,000 displaced Brus (Reangs), who are lodged in relief camps in Tripura and to be repatriated to Mizoram by September 30, will launch an agitation from Friday. 

Published: 09th August 2018 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Bru refugees

Bru refugees cast their vote during an election (File Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Some 32,000 displaced Brus (Reangs), who are lodged in relief camps in Tripura and to be repatriated to Mizoram by September 30, will launch an agitation from Friday in support of their charter of demands.

A decision towards this effect was taken by a newly-constituted committee of the refugees. It was formed following the dissolution of Mizoram Bru Displaced People's Forum (MBDPF) which had signed an agreement with Central, Mizoram and Tripura governments last month for the refugees’ repatriation.

The seven-member new committee was formed with SH Laldingliana Reang as its president. Ranakishore Reang, a Tripura-based Bru leader, told TNIE the Brus would launch the agitation demanding an autonomous area council for them in Mizoram, distribution of voter identity cards to them before their repatriation, payment of one-time ex-gratia and their rehabilitation in Mizoram’s Mamit district. 

“The demand over voter ID cards stems from their fear of being deprived of franchise in Mizoram. They want that they are repatriated to Kartta and Hachik areas of Mamit district. The Brus have a sizeable population at the two places and the refugees say they will feel secure if repatriated there. Bru refugees, who went back to their villages earlier, have been subjected to harassment and mental torture. That’s why they want to live together at one place. Also, they feel if they can live together, they will be able to exercise their franchise without any fear,” Ranakishore said.

He said the three lakh Brus living in Tripura would give their moral support to the proposed agitation. He said the MBDPF was dissolved as its leaders were allegedly concerned over their own interests. In the wake of protests by the refugees days after signing of the agreement, the MBDPF had pulled out of the pact saying it least fulfilled the aspirations of the Brus. Three years of hard bargaining with all stakeholders went into the pact’s signing. 

After signing the agreement, the Centre had said that each Bru refugee family would be given one-time financial assistance of Rs.4 lakh to be kept in fixed deposit within one month of repatriation. The refugees were to be rehabilitated in villages which they had fled during ethnic riots between Brus and Mizos in 1997. Over 40,000 Brus had fled to Tripura and over the past few years, several thousand of them returned to Mizoram on their own.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Brus Reangs Bru refugee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Kerala’s Kozhikode
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects