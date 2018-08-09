Home Nation

Cracks appear in Maratha stir over statewide shut down call on Aug 9

Responding to apprehensions of police that violence may take place during the shutdown, the agitators, at a meeting in Aurangabad, decided to exclude Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Beed.

Published: 09th August 2018 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

Maratha quota protests

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Cracks surfaced on Wednesday among the Maratha quota agitators over the proposed shutdown in Maharashtra on August 9.

Responding to apprehensions of police that violence may take place during the shutdown, the agitators, at a meeting of the central body in Aurangabad, decided to exclude Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Beed. However, a group of agitators in Mumbai said they would go ahead with the bandh in the city on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Marathas suspend quota stir after Bombay High Court appeal

The Maratha agitation started on August 9 from Ahmednagar in 2016. The statewide bandh is being observed to commemorate the completion of two years of the agitation and to condemn the state government's 'slack attitude' towards resolving the demands raised by the Marathas.

Maratha agitation leader Vinod Patil said at Aurangabad that the bandh would be peaceful. "We have ensured that there is no trouble to any section of society during the agitation," he said. Those who will lead the protests in Thane said there would be a protest march where all the agitators would sport black ribbons.

In Mumbai, Kishor Suryavanshi, the Maratha leader who recently led the 'jail bharo' agitation where only a few dozen people had turned up, said that "Mumbai would be shut down at any cost".

District collectors in Pune, Aurangabad and a few other districts have declared a holiday for educational institutions on Thursday as a preventive measure ahead of the bandh.

The protestors gathered at Aurangabad also said that if the government doesn't withdraw cases against agitators, they would resort to "Chulha bandh" agitation from August 16 onwards.

Meanwhile, the agitation continued at several places across the state wherein people shove their heads, took out marches wherein donkeys were dressed in masks of ministers of the BJP government in the state and sat down in protest demonstrations outside residences of MPs and MLAs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jail Bharo Maratha Reservations Maratha Quota

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema