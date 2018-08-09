Home Nation

Mehul Choksi extradition: Antigua examining India's request

Regarding Nirav Modi, the other accused in the massive scam, the spokesperson said the request from the  ED for his extradition, was forwarded by the External Affairs Ministry.

Published: 09th August 2018 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Nirav Modi (File Photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Antigua and Barbuda government is examining India's request for the extradition of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, one of the prime accused in the Rs 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank fraud and who has now taken citizenship in that Caribbean nation, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

"We have submitted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Antigua and Barbuda a request for extradition on August 3," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a media briefing here.

"There is an extradition arrangement between India and Antigua and Barbuda pursuant to our respective Extradition Acts," Kumar said.

"As per the provisions of Extradition Act 1993 of Antigua and Barbuda, a person can be extradited to a designated Commonwealth country or a state with which there are general or special arrangements or a bilateral treaty."

According to Kumar, the Antigua and Barbuda government notified India as a designated Commonwealth country in 2001 while New Delhi issued a gazette notification on August 3 which directs that the provisions of its own Extradition Act of 1962 shall apply with respect to Antigua and Barbuda with effect from 2001.

"Now, since the submission of the extradition request, we have been told that they are examining the request," he said.

"So, it is little bit premature to react at this stage as to what their formal response is."

Regarding Nirav Modi, the other accused in the massive scam, the spokesperson said the request from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his extradition, was forwarded by the External Affairs Ministry to British central authority on August 3.

Acknowledging that this was based on the two red corner notices issued by the ED, he said: "Now, we, of course, wait for the response of the British government on this matter."

As for absconding liquor baron Vijay Mallya, wanted in the over Rs 9,000-crore bank fraud case, Kumar said following India's extradition request sent in February 2017, the matter is pending adjudication with the Westminster Magistrate's Court in London.

"The extradition hearing began in December 2017 and the last hearing was held on July 31," he said.

"We understand that the matter again will be heard on September 12, 2018."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nirav Modi Punjab National Bank extradition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Kerala’s Kozhikode
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects