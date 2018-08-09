Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi has anti-Dalit mindset, Congress will fight for inclusive India: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of having an anti-Dalit mindset as the opposition leader slammed the centre over atrocities against SC/ST.

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi with CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury during the SC/ST Rally at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of having an anti-Dalit mindset as the opposition leader slammed the centre over atrocities against SC/ST.

"It is always the intention that matters the most. What is in the heart of Prime Minister gets reflected in the policies which he gets framed. If he had a cared for the 'Dalits', the policies framed for them would have been altogether different," Rahul said at the protest organized at Jantar Mantar.

"Narendra Modi Ji is of the view that 'Dalits' should have no place in progress and future scheme of things in this country. The intention of Modi Ji, BJP and RSS is to deny space to 'Dalits' in all spheres, be it in the field of education or the field for progress," he said.

Noting that his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had given the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act to the country, Rahul pointed out that the PM allowed the law to become infructuous.

"They launched an onslaught on this Act. And the Judge, who attacked this law, got rewarded," said Rahul referring to Justice AK Goel who was made NGT chief after retiring from Supreme Court.

The Congress chief said his party had made it clear to the PM that he cannot take a stand against 'Dalits' because if he did that the whole country will stand against him. "His thinking is anti-Dalit. That is why we are standing against him. Only because of this mindset, we are fighting against Narendra Modi and BJP and this fight will continue. We shall not take even a single step back and in 2019 elections, you will see that whole country will stand united against BJP, RSS ideology, and Narendra Modi Ji," he added.

