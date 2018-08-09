We have an immense fight ahead of us to save India, says Youth Congress chief Keshav Chand Yadav

Amit Agnihotri By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Revamped frontal organisations like Youth Congress, NSUI, Mahila Congress and Sewa Dal are leading the Congress charge against the Modi government ahead of the 2019 national elections.

The frontal organizations were recently revamped by Rahul Gandhi after he became Congress chief in December 2017 and have been asked by him to take the party's fight against the BJP to the streets.

The Youth Congress headed by Keshav Chand Yadav has already launched a nationwide "Bharat Bachao" campaign and on Thursday the youth wing started a foot-march against BJP's hate politics from Mahatma Gandhi's ashram in Ahmedabad and will close it at Raj Ghat in Delhi on Independence Day. The yatra, which aims at spreading Gandhi's message of love and peace, has been carefully planned to criss-cross through Gujarat, poll-bound Rajasthan and Haryana.

"We have an immense fight in front of us to save India from forces that are trying to destroy the Constitution and the harmony that exists between us," said Yadav.

In another move to counter the BJP's growing nationalistic agenda, the Sewa Dal staged Tricolor yatras across states to highlight the Congress role behind India's freedom movement. Sewa Dal chief organizer Lalji Desai led a group of volunteers in Delhi. "Everybody will be his own master. It is to join a struggle for such democracy that I invite you today. Once you realize this you will forget the differences between the Hindus and Muslims, and think of yourselves as Indians only," he said.

Pitching in with its own effort the NSUI went a step ahead from student politics in universities and colleges to launch a huge protest against the centre's policies in Delhi on Wednesday. Similar protests will now be staged in states, said AICC in charge Ruchi Gupta.

Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev said the following its national conclave in Delhi recently the women's wing plans to mobilise female voters across the country by raising issues relevant to half the electorate.

The respective drives said Congress insiders are to activate the young workers and also to reconnect with the masses as the grand old party prepares for the make or break Lok Sabha polls next year.