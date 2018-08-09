Youth 'abducted and tortured' by militants in Jammu and Kashmir, dies
Two youths were abducted by unidentified militants yesterday and one of them was retrieved in an injured condition. He passed away in the hospital
Published: 09th August 2018 01:21 PM | Last Updated: 09th August 2018 01:46 PM
SRINAGAR: A youth, who was allegedly abducted and tortured by unidentified militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, succumbed to injuries at a hospital, police said today.
Two youths -- identified as Mehraj Ahmad and Arif Ahmad -- were abducted by unidentified militants yesterday, a police spokesperson said.
Arif was later "retrieved" in an injured condition and his body "bore visible torture marks".
The youth was immediately shifted to a hospital here where he breathed his last, the officer said.
Police have registered a case and an investigation is on, he said.