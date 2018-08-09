Youth 'abducted and tortured' by militants in Jammu and Kashmir, dies

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A youth, who was allegedly abducted and tortured by unidentified militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, succumbed to injuries at a hospital, police said today.

Two youths -- identified as Mehraj Ahmad and Arif Ahmad -- were abducted by unidentified militants yesterday, a police spokesperson said.

Arif was later "retrieved" in an injured condition and his body "bore visible torture marks".

The youth was immediately shifted to a hospital here where he breathed his last, the officer said.

Police have registered a case and an investigation is on, he said.