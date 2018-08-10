Home Nation

185 people held in Pune for vandalism, violence during Maratha bandh

'While 83 people were arrested in connection with the Chandani Chowk stone-pelting incident, 81 others, including five women, were arrested for the vandalism at the collector's office,' police said.

Published: 10th August 2018 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

PUNE: At least 185 people, including five women, were arrested in connection with incidents of vandalism and violence in Pune city during the bandh called by Maratha groups over their demand for reservation for the community in government jobs and education, police said today.

They added that some of the protesters hurled stones at the police personnel in the Chandani Chowk area of the city during the stir yesterday.

In another incident, some miscreants went on a rampage after the conveners of the Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) submitted a memorandum of demands to District Collector Naval Kishor Ram.

They damaged the main gate of the administrative building at the collector's office, broke the security cabin's glass and some bulbs.

According to the police, the miscreants did not leave the building premises till late evening and were detained after a mild lathi-charge.

"While 83 people were arrested in connection with the Chandani Chowk stone-pelting incident, 81 others, including five women, were arrested for the vandalism at the collector's office. Besides, 21 others were arrested for sporadic incidents," Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Shivaji Bodkhe said.

He added that those arrested were "outside elements", who had sneaked into the agitation and resorted to violence.

All the arrested accused have been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maratha bandh Pune vandalism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rescue team engages restoring the Kuttiady ghat road which damaged after landslide. (Photo | TP Sooraj / EPS)
Kerala under siege as heavy rains trigger landslides, flash floods
Does Glenn Close deserve an Oscar for 'The Wife'?
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi