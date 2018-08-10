Home Nation

AIADMK plays key role in electing Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman

AIADMK sources said that in 2014, M Thambidurai was elected Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha with the support of NDA and as a reciprocal gesture, AIADMK supported Harivansh Singh.

Published: 10th August 2018 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 09:41 AM

Harivansh_Singh

Newly-elected Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh takes charge at his office at Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday Aug 9 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 13 Rajya Sabha MPs of AIADMK played a key role in the election of NDA candidate and JD (U) MP Harivansh Narayan Singh from Bihar as the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha on Thursday.  The number of votes polled in the election for Deputy Chairman clearly indicated this.

While Harivansh Narayan Singh polled 125 votes, the opposition candidate BN Hariprasad polled 105 votes. This indicated a close contest and the support of AIADMK MPs was much required for the NDA candidate to get elected.

The support of AIADMK MPs to NDA candidate came after the recent embarrassment caused due to denial of audience to Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman though the former was waiting at the latter’s office. Opposition parties criticised the AIADMK and BJP in this regard.

AIADMK sources said that in 2014, M Thambidurai was elected Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha with the support of NDA and as a reciprocal gesture, AIADMK supported the NDA candidate for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman. On Wednesday, the party leadership had issued a directive to the MPs to support the NDA candidate.   

Although the AIADMK MPs have been vehemently opposing the Central government on the Cauvery issue, Dam Safety Bill, etc., during Parliament sessions,  the party has been supporting the BJP-led NDA government on key issues.  Recently, they voted in favour of NDA government when opposition moved a no-confidence motion.

A fortnight ago, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami went on record saying that the AIADMK government was having a cordial relationship with the Centre for ensuring welfare and developmental schemes to Tamil Nadu. “We are not allies; yet, we are not foes too,” he had said.

Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh

