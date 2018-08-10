Air India pilot not getting salary, association asks: Is our airline safe

By Express News Service

Expressing displeasure on delayed salary and concerned over poor financial condition of the national carrier, Air India pilot association has written to the management asking ‘if the airline is safe’.

In the letter addressed to the chairman and MD, Air India, the Indian Commercial Pilots Association has mentioned about the salary delay saying that financial uncertainty is the reason behind their frustration and fatigue which is also impacting flight safety.

“Despite confirmation and assurance from you, the management has failed to even intimate the employees regarding the delay of salary and flying allowance," General Secretary of Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) captain Deepankar Gupta said in the letter.

Salary delay has constantly plagued the national carrier in last few months and employees associations have protested about this time and again. According to officials, government is working on the turnaround plan of the debt-ridden Air India and sources claimed that the airline has asked for Rs 2100 crore to meet its short-term capital requirement.

The letter also added that the members are being 'hounded' by financial institutions because of the delay in salary payment and it is affecting their day to day life.

"To add fuels to the fire, in these uncertain times, the very high handed knee-jerk, impulsive and reactionary behaviour of the top management has deeply anguished our members. We feel sorry that the company we give our blood and sweat for, considers us a liability and looks for means to humiliate our abilities at all instances," his letter said.

The association also highlighted the fact that the airline doesn't have enough money for mandatory maintenance of the aircraft.

“With affairs reaching escalated levels of international default in payments, with insufficient funds to revive aircraft locked up in the hangers, we are seriously concerned about the safety of operations and concerned about the safety of our passengers. Does the airline even have enough money for regular/mandatory maintenance? Or is that also a casual collateral of the present state of despair?” the letter added.