Andamans diary

Permit relaxation brings joy to tour operators

The Andaman Association of Tour Operators (AATO) expressed their gratitude to the Centre for easing Restricted Area Permit for foreigners visiting 29 Andaman islands. The Association has also thanked the Lt. Governor and all the officers of A&N administration for taking up this issue with the central government. According to the AATO, this move will definitely boost arrival of foreign tourists. The Association had taken up the issue of the permit relaxation time and again with the A&N administration as well as the central government through its representations.

Ganja seized again

Once again, the Andaman Police has seized a huge amount of ganja from Port Blair, indicating how much big consignments are entering the islands nowadays. On August 1, a credible information was received from an informer that one person of North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, travelling from Kolkata to Port Blair by a Vistara flight, was bringing ganja in large quantity. Acting on this information, a CID team intercepted the suspect near the arrival side of the parking area of the VSI Airport. During checking of the suspect’s luggage, three packets wrapped with duct tape were found concealed. On opening the same, ganja weighing 6.191kg was found inside them.

Funds at last

The Finance Ministry has sanctioned an amount of B86 crore for disbursal of salaries and wages related to the Port Blair Municipal Council (PBMC). It got Parliament Approval on August 7 under ‘Supplement of Grants’ for the Municipal Council of the Port Blair city. Earlier, BJP MP Bishnu Pada Ray had requested the Finance Minister for the release of fund for the salary and wages of the municipal council. The PBMC will get I168 cr for the financial year 2018-19. Two sums of I30cr and B86cr have been sanctioned. The remaining amount will be arranged through during the September-October period. The amount of I14 cr required monthly for running the PBMC will be arranged through the Finance Ministry.

Karunanidhi remembered

The entire business community kept their establishments closed to mourn the demise of DMK patriarch and five-time Tamil Nadu chief minister. Port Blair, the capital of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, is dominated by the Tamil population. Many of these locals are descendants of those migrants who arrived from the southern state of Tamil Nadu in search of livelihood. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has a fairly strong base in the capital city. A massive meeting was organised at Tiranga Park of the Port Blair city to mourn the death of the veteran politician. On Wednesday, the DMK patriarch was laid to rest at the Marina beachfront after his party won a legal battle to secure for him the final resting place at the Chennai landmark.

