Home Nation

Andamans diary

The Andaman Association of Tour Operators (AATO) expressed their gratitude to the Centre for easing Restricted Area Permit for foreigners visiting 29 Andaman islands. The Association has also thanked

Published: 10th August 2018 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Sanjib Kumar Roy
Express News Service

Permit relaxation brings joy to tour operators

The Andaman Association of Tour Operators (AATO) expressed their gratitude to the Centre for easing Restricted Area Permit for foreigners visiting 29 Andaman islands. The Association has also thanked the Lt. Governor and all the officers of A&N administration for taking up this issue with the central government. According to the AATO, this move will definitely boost arrival of foreign tourists.  The Association had taken up the issue of the permit relaxation time and again with the A&N administration as well as the central government through its representations.

Ganja seized again

Once again, the Andaman Police has seized a huge amount of ganja from Port Blair, indicating how much big consignments are entering the islands nowadays. On August 1, a credible information was received from an informer that one person of North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, travelling from Kolkata to Port Blair by a Vistara flight, was bringing ganja in large quantity. Acting on this information, a CID team intercepted the suspect near the arrival side of the parking area of the VSI Airport. During checking of the suspect’s luggage, three packets wrapped with duct tape were found concealed. On opening the same, ganja weighing 6.191kg  was found inside them.

Funds at last

The Finance Ministry has sanctioned an amount of B86 crore for disbursal of salaries and wages related to the Port Blair Municipal Council (PBMC). It got Parliament Approval on August 7 under ‘Supplement of Grants’ for the Municipal Council of the Port Blair city. Earlier, BJP MP Bishnu Pada Ray had requested the Finance Minister for the release of fund for the salary and wages of the municipal council. The PBMC will get I168 cr for the financial year 2018-19. Two sums of I30cr and B86cr have been sanctioned. The remaining amount will be arranged through during the September-October period. The amount of I14 cr required monthly for running the PBMC will be arranged through the Finance Ministry.

Karunanidhi remembered
The entire business community kept their establishments closed to mourn the demise of DMK patriarch and five-time Tamil Nadu chief minister. Port Blair, the capital of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, is dominated by the Tamil population. Many of these locals are descendants of those migrants who arrived from the southern state of Tamil Nadu in search of livelihood. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has a fairly strong base in the capital city.  A massive meeting was organised at Tiranga Park of the Port Blair city to mourn the death of the veteran politician. On Wednesday, the DMK patriarch was laid to rest at the Marina beachfront after his party won a legal battle to secure for him the final resting place at the Chennai landmark.

Sanjib Kumar Roy

Our correspondent in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

laurelsforsanjib@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
Palakkad flooded due to heavy rains lashing across Kerala
Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie's claims that he's failed to support his children
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi