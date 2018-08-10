Bihar: Government to ban plastic bags after feedback, says Sushil Modi

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi today said state government would take the decision about banning the use of polythene bags below 50 microns of thickness after getting feedback from people.

The state government would seek people's feedback on the draft proposal to ban the production, distribution, and sale of plastic bags, he said while addressing "Bihar Prithvi Diwas" function here.

Sushil Modi, who also holds charge of the Environment and Forest department said the draft proposal to ban plastic would be issued soon.

After the draft proposal is issued people can give then feedbacks, he said.

"The government would also incorporate the provision of penalizing those who will violate the proposed ban," he said while exhorting students and common man to follow 11 point resolution for environment protection and pollution control.

The 11 point resolution talks about planting saplings, protecting the environment, saving energy, maintaining cleanliness and sanitation in and around their vicinity, save water, etc.

Stating that climate change had its most adverse impact on agriculture and poor people, the minister said.