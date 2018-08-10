Home Nation

Bihar: Government to ban plastic bags after feedback, says Sushil Modi

The state government would seek people's feedback on the draft proposal to ban the production, distribution, and sale of plastic bags, he said while addressing "Bihar Prithvi Diwas" function here.

Published: 10th August 2018 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi (File | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi today said state government would take the decision about banning the use of polythene bags below 50 microns of thickness after getting feedback from people.

The state government would seek people's feedback on the draft proposal to ban the production, distribution, and sale of plastic bags, he said while addressing "Bihar Prithvi Diwas" function here.

Sushil Modi, who also holds charge of the Environment and Forest department said the draft proposal to ban plastic would be issued soon.

After the draft proposal is issued people can give then feedbacks, he said.

"The government would also incorporate the provision of penalizing those who will violate the proposed ban," he said while exhorting students and common man to follow 11 point resolution for environment protection and pollution control.

The 11 point resolution talks about planting saplings, protecting the environment, saving energy, maintaining cleanliness and sanitation in and around their vicinity, save water, etc.

Stating that climate change had its most adverse impact on agriculture and poor people, the minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushil Modi Plastic Ban

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala