Home Nation

Bihar: Man asks shelter home girls to escape, arrested

Close on the heels of the shelter home sex scandal in Muzaffarpur, police today arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly asking the inmates of a state-run home here to escape, promising them gifts.

Published: 10th August 2018 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

Rape

For representational purposes

By PTI

PATNA: Close on the heels of the shelter home sex scandal in Muzaffarpur, police today arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly asking the inmates of a state-run home here to escape, promising them gifts.

The police had received complaints from the inmates of the Aasra shelter home in the Nepali Nagar locality here that Ram Nagina Singh alias Banarasi, who lived nearby, was trying to persuade them to flee, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Law and Order), Patna, Manoj Kumar Sudhanshu said.

"We visited the shelter home and questioned the inmates and others. We also interrogated Banarasi. He was arrested and sent to jail. Security has been tightened around the shelter home," Sudhanshu told PTI.

Asked about Banarasi's motive, he said the matter was still under investigation.

"It appeared that he had, indeed, asked some of the girls to run away and promised them gifts," Sudhanshu said.

Over 30 girls were allegedly raped over a period of time at a state-funded shelter home in Muzaffarpur by the chief of the NGO that used to run the facility, which has since been closed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar Shelter home rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala