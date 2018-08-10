Home Nation

Bill in Lok Sabha to remove leprosy as a ground for divorce

The provision of leprosy as a ground for divorce was part of the laws because when these acts came into being, leprosy was incurable, states the bill.

Published: 10th August 2018 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha

A view of the Lok Sabha. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leprosy could soon be removed as a ground for divorce from statute books.

The Personal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018 introduced in Lok Sabha today seeks to amend five personal laws -- the Divorce Act (for Christians), the Dissolution of Muslim Marriages Act, the Hindu Marriage Act, the Special Marriage Act and the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act -- to strike down leprosy as a ground for seeking divorce.

According to the bill, introduced by Minister of State for Law P P Chaudhary, the provision of leprosy as a ground for divorce was part of the laws because when these acts came into being, leprosy was incurable.

"Leprosy patients were isolated and segregated from society as the leprosy was not curable and the society was hostile to them. However, as a result of intensive healthcare and availability of modern medicine to cure the disease, the attitude of the society towards them began to change," states the bill.

It said old legislative provisions discriminating against the people affected by leprosy continued in various laws.

The government, the measure states, decided to omit such discriminatory provisions from the personal laws based on the recommendations of the National Human Rights Commission, the observations of the Committee on Petitions of the Rajya Sabha, the recommendations of the Law Commission and the observations by the Supreme Court.

It said the proposed law would ensure elimination of discrimination against leprosy-affected persons and provide for their integration into the mainstream of the society.

In one of its recent reports, the Law Commission had also recommended repeal of laws and provisions which were discriminatory against leprosy affected people.

Besides, India is a signatory to a UN Resolution which calls for elimination of discrimination against persons suffering from leprosy.

In 2014, the Supreme Court had also asked the Centre and the state governments to take steps for rehabilitation and integration of leprosy affected people into the mainstream, the functionary said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
leprosy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala