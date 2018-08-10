Home Nation

Chandigarh: IPS officer Deshraj Singh gets three-year jail in corruption case

In the court Deshraj took two pleas that he never accepted the money and Anokh had kept it at his house while he had gone to the other room.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Six years after he was caught taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a Station House Officer (SHO), an IPS officer Deshraj Singh was today sentenced to three years in jail by a special CBI court here.

The 2008-batch IPS officer Deshraj was posted as SP (City) in 2012 in Chandigarh and was then caught red-handed by the sleuths of the apex agency as he had allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh from then SHO of Sector 26 Police Station, Anokh Singh. On Wednesday the court had held Deshraj guilty in this case. The CBI had then booked him under Prevention of Corruption Act. After Singh informed the CBI and then they laid a trap.

He had demanded the money from Singh to take care of an inquiry for dereliction of duty and insubordination that he himself had marked against the inspector.

As per the CBI charge sheet, Deshraj had called Singh and demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh. He had said that he would change his statement and would not take action against Singh.

In the court Deshraj took two pleas that he never accepted the money and Anokh had kept it at his house while he had gone to the other room. However, CBI counsel KP Singh questioned as to how the CFSL report proved that his hands had touched the bribe money, which was smeared with phenolphthalein powder. His second please in court was that Singh had come to meet him regarding another inquiry which was on against a constable. But CBI questioned as to why an SHO would come to discuss or pay a bribe for someone else.

