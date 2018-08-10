Home Nation

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Khattar wants disclosure of valuables in lockers

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar has suggested that people holding bank lockers should mandatorily declare their valuable assets.

Published: 10th August 2018 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana CM Khattar . (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar has suggested that people holding bank
lockers should mandatorily declare their valuable assets.
Khattar has drawn the attention of the Union Government to the issue of liability for the loss of valuable items deposited in the bank lockers and suggested making disclosure of valuable assets kept in lockers mandatory. With this, the banks can easily buy a group insurance policy for the hirers of lockers.
 

In a letter written to Union Finance Minister, Piyush Goyal, he said that if for some reasons, this is considered impractical, customers can aat leastbe given a choice to disclose.


Khattar said that even if the banks do not get the lockers of even the subset of willing customers insured, this would help the bank and the government in quickly dealing with the claims, should an eventuality arise. This, he said, would be big step forward since the Reserve Bank of India has not yet framed any
parameters for assessing such losses.


Moreover, this would be consistent with Government of India’s laudable drive to curb black money and promoting transparency in financial transaction. While highlighting the need for putting in place a policy framework in this regard, the Chief Minister said that people have immense faith in the public sector banks. They keep their valuables in the lockers as they deem it a safe and secure place. Yet, the harsh fact is that the banks are not liable for the loss of valuables even when caused by a natural disaster or a criminal act. The legal reason behind this is said to be the non-disclosure clause in the locker agreement which provides that the hirer need not disclose the contents of the valuable items put in the locker by him,
he added.
He also mentioned that the robbery in the branch of Punjab National Bank at Gohana near Panipat in October 2014 has highlighted the need for putting in place a policy framework in this regard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manohar Lal Khattar Khattar Haryana Chief Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rescue team engages restoring the Kuttiady ghat road which damaged after landslide. (Photo | TP Sooraj / EPS)
Kerala under siege as heavy rains trigger landslides, flash floods
Does Glenn Close deserve an Oscar for 'The Wife'?
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi