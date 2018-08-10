Home Nation

In a rare case, RS Chairman Naidu expunges PM Modi remarks about BK Hariprasad

The remarks were made by the prime minister while felicitating newly-elected Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh in the House yesterday. Remarks made by the prime minister are rarely expunged.

Published: 10th August 2018 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ( Photo | EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu today expunged certain remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House that were found to be "objectionable".

The remarks made by the prime minister while referring to the opposition's candidate B K Hariprasad for the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman were expunged after some members made a demand in this regard, according to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

Chairman Naidu had yesterday said in the House that he will look into the remarks and see if there was something objectionable.

The remarks were made by the prime minister while felicitating newly-elected Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh in the House yesterday. Remarks made by the prime minister are rarely expunged.

Hariprasad said it was unfortunate that the prime minister had lowered the dignity of the House. The chairman also expunged a word uttered by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale during the felicitations.

