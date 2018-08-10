Home Nation

Kanwariya violence: Supreme Court directs police to take action against guilty

A group of Kanwariyas on Wednesday, armed with iron rods and sticks, smashed a car in Delhi's South Moti Nagar area after the driver allegedly tried to brush past one of them.

Published: 10th August 2018 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

kanwariya

A screengrab from the showing Kanwariyas vandalising a car in Delhi on 8 August 2018. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After videos showcasing vehicles being vandalised by Kanwariyas across Northern states went viral on social media, the Supreme Court on Friday directed the police to take strict action against those responsible for erupting violence and breaching laws.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, and comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, reiterated an earlier verdict, which stated that videography of every procession should have to be made.

The top court, while citing the 2009 judgement, also said that the organisers were responsible for any violence reported during the procession.

On Wednesday, a group of Kanwariyas, armed with iron rods and sticks, smashed a car in Delhi's South Moti Nagar area after the driver allegedly tried to brush past one of them while moving on a busy road.

A similar incident also took place in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district on August 7, wherein Kanwariyas were filmed attacking a police SUV on a busy road, and also indulged in an altercation with the locals.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma assured that authorities will take necessary action against those found guilty.

"Those on spiritual pilgrimage are lost in the devotion of God, and can never be violent. But if some anti-social elements get involved then we will take strict action, no one will be spared irrespective of who he is," he told ANI.

Kanwar pilgrims are the devotees of Hindu God, Shiva, who embark on a pilgrimage every year during the Hindu month of Saavan.

Pilgrims can be seen carrying heavy pots filled with Ganga water on their shoulders, which they empty at the temples of Lord Shiva.

