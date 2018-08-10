Meerut: Dalit youth dead, scores injured after clashes with Thakurs

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Tension gripped Meerut district on Thursday following a caste conflagration that claimed the life of a 22-year-old Dalit youth in Ulhedpur village and left many, including policemen, injured.

The incident took place when a few Dalit youths of the village had gone to see a ‘kanwar yatra’ on Wednesday night. While returning, they were allegedly beaten up by members of the Thakur community. A clash was averted then following the intervention by the village elders. But on Thursday morning, a group of Dalit youths went to the Thakur-dominated area in the village brandishing iron rods and sticks to avenge the previous night’s incident.

Violent clashes ensued and members of both communities attacked each other with bricks, sticks, sharp-edged weapons and iron rods. Over a dozen people from both sides were injured, with Dalit youth Rohit sustaining serious injuries.

On getting information about the fight, local police rushed to the spot and took Rohit to hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

“They thrashed us without any provocation while we were returning home late night,” claimed a Dalit man. The Thakurs denied any role in Wednesday night’s incident. They claimed that the Dalits attacked them on Thursday and they responded “in the same language” to defend their families.

Till reports last came in, a large number of Dalits were holding a demonstration with the body of the deceased at the main crossing in the village, blocking all approaching roads. They are demanding immediate arrest of the accused and adequate compensation for Rohit’s family.

Both sides have lodged FIRs against each other. Police has detained over a dozen people for their role in the incident.

Senior police officers, including Meerut ADG Prashant Kumar and SSP Rajesh Pandey, rushed to Ulhedpur on coming to know about the caste conflagration. A heavy contingent of police and Rapid Action Force was deployed to avert further clashes in the village.

According to sources, Ulhedpur has a long history of enmity between Thakurs and Dalits.