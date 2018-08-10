Home Nation

Northern railway women workers demand change in uniform, say no changing room at stations

The women workers are demanding to wear apron over their regular clothes instead of their uniform which currently is either a salwar kameez of shirt and pant.

Published: 10th August 2018 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Women workers of northern railway have written to the Railway Board saying that given the lack of changing room for them at most stations, their uniform should be restricted to an apron which can be worn over their regular clothes.

Sunita Dhiman, General Secretary of the women's wing of Uttariya Railway Mazdoor Union (URMU) wrote to Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani, requesting him to change their uniform, which is either a salwar kameez or shirt and pant depending on the category of work.

"There are no changing rooms for women staff at stations. We are just requesting railways to provide aprons to us which we can wear over our regular clothes. It will save us time as well. Also, the quality of cloth supplied to us for our uniforms are transparent and of very poor quality. We can't even wear them for long," Dhiman told PTI.

In her letter, Dhiman has said 93 women work at Delhi Railway Station, New Delhi Railway station and Anand Vihar Terminal, and they have all written letters in support of the apron.

In fact, she said, women staffers from across northern railways have the same problem with uniform.

"We have attached a sample photo of the white apron with name and batch along with the letter so that they can get an idea about what kind of uniform we are comfortable in," Dhiman said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rescue team engages restoring the Kuttiady ghat road which damaged after landslide. (Photo | TP Sooraj / EPS)
Kerala under siege as heavy rains trigger landslides, flash floods
Does Glenn Close deserve an Oscar for 'The Wife'?
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi