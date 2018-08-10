Home Nation

NRC: Forms issued to file claims, objections

The forms will be issued till August 30. Applicants, who were left out of draft NRC, may submit the claim forms from August 30 to September 28 seeking inclusion of their names in the document.

Published: 10th August 2018 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Assam NRC

Image for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The authorities of National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Friday started issuing forms to NRC applicants to file claims and objections. 

The forms will be issued till August 30. Applicants, who were left out of draft NRC, may submit the claim forms from August 30 to September 28 seeking inclusion of their names in the document. Also, people, whose names were wrongly spelt in the draft NRC, will get the chance of correcting them under the process.

The forms for objections may be filed by any individual who is of the firm belief that the name of an illegal immigrant was included in draft NRC. 

The forms are being issued by 25,000 NRC Seva Kendras across the state. On Friday, people were seen making a beeline to collect the forms.

The Supreme Court recently asked the Central government to prepare modalities for claims and objections. Over 40 lakh people were left out of the complete draft NRC published on July 30. Later, allaying the fear of people, the Centre had assured that no genuine Indian citizen would be left out of the draft.

Several groups and organisations in Assam are also demanding that no Indian should be left out of NRC and no foreigner should be included.
 

NRC Draft National Register of Citizens NRC Assam

