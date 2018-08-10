Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman poll: BJP scores twin victory with JD(U) MP Harivansh Singh’s win

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At a time when BJP chief Amit Shah is making conscious attempts to keep the NDA flock intact in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, the election of JD(U) MP Harivansh Narayan Singh as deputy chairperson of the Rajya Sabha is likely to dispel doubts about the saffron umbrella alliance in Bihar.

Shah is seemingly going the extra mile to keep Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in good humour.

By ensuring Singh’s victory, the BJP has also exposed the chinks in the Opposition’s ‘unity’ armour.

“The BJP became aware that a move to push Naresh Gujral from NDA ally Shiromani Akali Dal as a nominee for the deputy chair’s post may not serve the larger political objective. It may have been a close call in Gujral’s case. But propping up Singh served a twin purpose. His acceptance outside the NDA brought the requisite numbers and his election further cemented the BJP-JD(U) ties,” said a senior BJP leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal rapport with the journalist-turned-politician, who is seen as close to Nitish, is being counted as another positive within the saffron camp.

“By backing the JD(U) MP for the Rajya Sabha post, the BJP has shown confidence in the Bihar CM,” the leader said.

The PM’s outreach to Odisha CM Navin Patnaik seeking support for the JD(U) candidate has shown that the BJP has a plan to overcome a unified Opposition.

“Some regional parties cannot be seen in the company of the Congress, which is an advantage for the BJP,” the leader said.