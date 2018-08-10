Home Nation

Why Congress continues to oppose Triple Talaq Bill: Ravi Shankar Prasad

The Union Law Minister also questioned demands to remove the provision of up to three-year jail term for the husband for giving instant triple talaq to his wife.

Published: 10th August 2018 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today urged Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to support the bill on banning instant triple talaq and wondered if she stands for women's dignity and equality than why does her party continue to oppose the measure in Parliament.

He also questioned demands to remove the provision of up to three-year jail term for the husband for giving instant triple talaq to his wife.

"It is asked if the husband is jailed, who would take care of the wife. Under the Dowry Act, Muslim husbands and mothers-in-law go to jail, in Domestic Violence Act people go to jail. Don't Muslim criminals go to jail in other offences. Why only raise the issue of triple talaq," he told reporters here.

He said if Congress does not support the 'Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill,' Gandhi should not talk of gender justice, dignity and equality.

Prasad said the bill should not be opposed by Sonia Gandhi, Mayawati and Mamata Banerjee as it seeks to achieve gender equality.

Provision of bail was one of the demands of the opposition parties Seeking to allay their fears, the government today approved certain safeguards in the bill such as adding a provision of bail for the accused before trial.

The minister said in 2017, a total of 389 cases of instant triple talaq were reported.

Between January and August last year, 229 cases were reported.

"This shows that the bill is required even after the Supreme Court struck down triple talaq as illegal." Even after the bill was introduced, 160 cases were reported.

The bill has been cleared by Lok Sabha and pending approval of Rajya Sabha where the government lacks numbers.

Tomorrow is the last day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament and the government could introduce amendments in Rajya Sabha.

If the bill is cleared by the upper house, it will have to go back to Lok Sabha for approval of the amendments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ravi Shankar Prasad Triple Talaq Bill Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
Palakkad flooded due to heavy rains lashing across Kerala
Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie's claims that he's failed to support his children
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi