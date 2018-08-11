Home Nation

14-yr-old boy sodomised in Uttar Pradesh, dhaba owner arrested

The boy was returning from Haridwar after completing the Kanwar yatra when the incident took place.

Published: 11th August 2018 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 14-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a dhaba owner at a village here, police said today. The boy and his friends had gone to Haridwar during the Kanwar yatra.

On their way back, they took up work at the dhaba as they had run out of money, Circle Officer Rizwan Ahmad said. The incident took place yesterday, following which the boy lodged a complaint.

The man has been arrested, the officer said The accused had also threatened the victim with dire consequences if he reported the matter, the SHO said.

According to the medical report, the boy was sodomised, the officer said. The man was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

In another incident, a 22-year-old man was arrested for attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl here yesterday, police said.

Station House Officer V C Tiwari said the accused entered the girl's house and attempted to rape her. He said a case was registered following a complaint by the girl's father.

