Home Nation

2333 Inner Line Permit violators detected in Arunachal Pradesh since NRC complete draft in Assam

Ever since the publication of complete draft of NRC in Assam, all the district superintendents of police in Arunachal were directed to check thoroughly the entry points to the state.

Published: 11th August 2018 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

assam_nrc

People whose names were missing in the final draft of National Register of Citizenship NRC published on 30th July 2018 filling new enrollment forms at an NRC Seva Kendra in Guwahati on Aug 11 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Police have detected 2,333 Inner Line Permit (ILP) violators across the NE state since the publication of the complete draft of the National Register of Citizens in neighbouring Assam, state top police official said.

Papum Pare district accounted for the maximum number of 663 violators, the sources said adding Papum Pare(capital) reported a total 532 cases, while Papum Pare (Rural) accounted for 131 cases, he said.

Remote Kra Daadi district has not reported any ILP violation during the period.

The complete list of the citizen's register, touted to be the proof of Assamese identity, was published on July 30.

The figures were shared by the Director General of Police (DGP) S B K Singh in the state cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday.

West Kameng district occupied the second spot in reference to ILP violators reporting 354 such cases.

The border districts of Tawang and Anjaw recorded four and five cases respectively, he said.

Ever since the publication of complete draft of NRC in Assam, all the district superintendents of police in Arunachal were directed to check thoroughly the entry points to the state, an official comminique informed here today.

The SPs were also asked to check the ILPs at places like building construction sites, agricultural fields, motor workshops, restaurants and dhabas.

SPs of the districts are personally monitoring the checking of ILP on daily basis and reports are being collected every day, the communique added.

The DGP also apprised the cabinet about the details of action being taken against the ILP violators by the police.

The Cabinet expressed satisfaction over the measures taken but directed that ILP checking should continue intensively on a daily basis.

Accordingly, the district SPs have again been instructed to pay personal attention to the ILP checking, the comminique added.

The ILP is an official travel document issued by the Government of India to allow inward travel of an Indian citizen into a protected area for a limited period.

It is obligatory for Indian citizens from outside those states to obtain a permit for entering into the protected state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Inner Line Permit NRC Assam NRC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual