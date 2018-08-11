Home Nation

25 Kanwariyas injured in road accident in Bihar

All the 25 Kanwariyas, most of whom received minor injuries, were admitted to the Barahiya referral hospital in Lakhisarai district.

By PTI

LAKHISARAI: At least 25 Kanwariyas were injured when the bus they were travelling in overturned and fell into a roadside ditch in between Lakhisarai and Patna today, the police said.

The incident occurred near Pachmahla police outpost in Patna district when the driver of the bus, which was on its way to Deoghar in Jharkhand from Janakpur Dham in Nepal, lost control over the vehicle.

The injured passengers are out of danger and will be released from the hospital by the evening, the police said.

