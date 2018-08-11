Abducted Delhi-based social activist rescued in MP, says to be used for honey trapping politicians in poll-bound state

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A 27-year-old social activist from Delhi who was kidnapped from the national capital a month and a half ago has been rescued by police from Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, around 600 km from Bhopal.

The woman after being rescued on Thursday told journalists that she was abducted by one Prabhakar Dwivedi, a resident of Anuppur district of MP, to be used as a honey trap for carrying out sting operations on senior politicians in assembly poll-bound central Indian state.

She was locked in a house in Chechai area of Anuppur district, where Dwivedi had forced to marry him.

“Dwivedi had contacts with some politicians in the state, with whom he was conspiring to use me as a honey trap for carrying out sting operations on senior politicians, including ticket aspirants, particularly of ruling BJP, only to blackmail them later,” the woman told journalists in Shahdol.

Importantly, Dwivedi is accused in several criminal cases in MP and Delhi, including cases of extortion and blackmailing, Shadol district superintendent of police Kumar Sourabh told The New Indian Express on Friday.

The woman was rescued by police, after she managed to convince her captor Dwivedi to take her to a beauty parlour in Amlai area of Shahdol district on Thursday. Once inside the parlour, she narrated her entire saga to the owner of the parlour, who then rang Dial 100 service of MP police.

The police rushed to the parlour and rescued the woman, after which she was sent to a one-stop crisis centre/shelter home in Shahdol town.

However, coming to know that she was at the shelter home, Dwivedi along with six other local criminals was on way on Thursday late night to kidnap the woman from the shelter home. But the police intercepted the car in which Dwivedi and aides were travelling and arrested them along with country-made weapons and 21 kg ganja.

“We’ve booked the seven arrested men under different sections of IPC as well as NDPS Act,” said SP Shahdol district Kumar Sourabh.