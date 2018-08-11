Home Nation

Congress leader calls BJP 'Kaurav Sena' after minister likens Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh to 'Bhishma Pitamah'

Congress spokesperson Dhananjay Singh Thakur described the BJP and RSS as Dhritarashtra and Gandhari- the blind king and his blindfolded wife in the age of Mahabharata.

Published: 11th August 2018

Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh (File | PTI)

By ANI

RAIPUR: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is working like Mahabharata's 'Kaurav Sena' in Chhattisgarh, said state Congress spokesperson Dhananjay Singh Thakur on Saturday.

Thakur's comment came in response to state Panchayat and Rural Development Minister and BJP leader Ajay Chandrakar describing Chief Minister Raman Singh as Bhishma Pitamah.

An ascetic and a symbol of devotion and sacrifice, Bhishma Pitamah of epic Mahabharata, is also criticised for his flaws - of not correcting wicked Duryodhana, and failing to save Draupadi from being disrobed in public.

Taking a jibe at Chandrakar's comparison of Raman Singh with the mythological character, Congress' Thakur said, "Chandrakar's comment somehow reflects on the corruption that is there in the state. Bhishma Pitamah remained silent when Duryodhana was doing Draupadi's Cheer Haran (disrobe). He remained silent when all the crimes happened under his nose. Raman Singh is doing the same in Chhattisgarh today."

Thakur went on to describe the BJP and Rashtriya Swamsevak Sangh (RSS) as Dhritarashtra and Gandhari- the blind king and his blindfolded wife in the age of Mahabharata.

The war of words with mythological twirl came after Chandrakar equated Raman Singh with erudite and warrior Bhishma Pitamah.

"Let me applause the Chief Minister today. He is like Bhisma Pitamah who knows when to win and when to face a defeat. Unless he makes Chattisgarh more prosperous, he will remain invincible," Chandrakar said while addressing a public rally.

Supporting Chandrakar's comment, BJP spokesperson Kedar Gupta said, "It's a valid comment... He (Raman Singh) has a good foresight and understands the future well."

