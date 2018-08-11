Don't drag the case further: Husband of Assam woman who accused Union Minister Rajen Gohain of raping her

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The husband of an Assam woman, who had filed an FIR alleging she was sexually exploited by Union Minister Rajen Gohain, appealed to the media as well as the people on Saturday to not drag the issue further.

Without going into details, he said it was a shut case as his family had "withdrawn" the FIR on August 6. It was not immediately known what made the family to take such a stand. But, the police in Central Assam's Nagaon, where the FIR was lodged, said it would go by the law as the case had already reached the court.

Superintendent of Police, Nagaon, SB Rai Medhi, confirmed the receipt of a letter from the complainant requesting withdrawal of the case. He, however, said the police would go ahead with the investigation as the case was already registered and the complainant's statement recorded.

On August 2, the 24-year-old woman had filed an FIR with the police accusing Gohain, the four-time BJP MP from Nagaon, of raping her. Subsequently, a case under IPC Sections 417 (cheating), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) was registered. On the same day, Gohain had also filed a complaint of blackmailing against the woman and her family.

The police said the woman had named herself and her sister as victims in the FIR. The complainant alleged that her sister was lured with a job offer in the Railways and both were sexually exploited about seven to eight months ago.

Gohain and the woman apparently knew each other for a long time. In an audio clip, Gohain is purportedly heard abusing a man, who is said to be the woman's husband.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress in Assam has demanded a high-level probe into the case and immediate sacking of the Minister of State for Railways. "Rail mantri Rajen Gohain accused of rape. Photo and audio viral on social media. Demand high-level independent probe. But first, sack him. He's dealt a body-blow to 'Beti bacchao'. #Caesar's wife must be above suspicion @INCIndia @BJP4India @harishrawatcmuk," Congress leader Debabrata Saikia tweeted.