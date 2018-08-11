Home Nation

Foreign Funding: CID scans 38 Missionary locations in Ranchi

The CID reached all these 38 locations of Missionaries at a time to cross check the information about foreign funding.

Published: 11th August 2018 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Different teams of CID on Friday, examined accounts of Missionary organizations at 38 locations in Ranchi to find out whether foreign funding received by them were utilized properly or were diverted for other purposes.

Sources in the CID revealed that they were trying to cross check the information provided by those organizations following a notice was issued to them seeking details of their expenditure of the funds received under Foreign Contribution (regulation) Act.

"Different teams of CID have been investigating at 38 locations of Missionaries in Ranchi into the matter related to foreign funding to NGOs under Foreign Contribution (regulation) Act," said ADG (CID) Ajay Kumar Singh. He, however, refused to share any other details in this regard.

As per the information obtained from other sources, the CID reached all these 38 locations of Missionaries at a time to cross check the information about foreign funding and other details provided by them last month.

The CID, issuing a notice to these organizations, had sought reply specifying 10 points related to registration of the organization, date on which the organization was formed, its working area, names of office bearers, their addresses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CID Ranchi Missionaries in Ranchi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala