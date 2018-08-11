Foreign Funding: CID scans 38 Missionary locations in Ranchi

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Different teams of CID on Friday, examined accounts of Missionary organizations at 38 locations in Ranchi to find out whether foreign funding received by them were utilized properly or were diverted for other purposes.

Sources in the CID revealed that they were trying to cross check the information provided by those organizations following a notice was issued to them seeking details of their expenditure of the funds received under Foreign Contribution (regulation) Act.

"Different teams of CID have been investigating at 38 locations of Missionaries in Ranchi into the matter related to foreign funding to NGOs under Foreign Contribution (regulation) Act," said ADG (CID) Ajay Kumar Singh. He, however, refused to share any other details in this regard.

As per the information obtained from other sources, the CID reached all these 38 locations of Missionaries at a time to cross check the information about foreign funding and other details provided by them last month.

The CID, issuing a notice to these organizations, had sought reply specifying 10 points related to registration of the organization, date on which the organization was formed, its working area, names of office bearers, their addresses.