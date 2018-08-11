Home Nation

Gujarat Congress MLA heading for 'jal samadhi' detained with Hardik Patel, others

The leaders were proceeding to take suicide by drowning in Bhadar river to protest against the textile dyeing units polluting it with untreated effluents.

Published: 11th August 2018 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 09:15 PM   |  A+A-

Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel interact with media in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)

Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel interact with media in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAJKOT: A Gujarat Congress legislator, on his way to take 'jal samadhi' in Bhadar river in Rajkot district, was today detained along with seven other MLAs of his party, Patidar leader Hardik Patel and others at Bhukhi village in the district, police said.

Congress legislator Lalit Vasoya, who represents Dhoraji assembly constituency, was proceeding to take 'jal samadhi' (suicide by drowning) in Bhadar river to protest against the textile dyeing units polluting it with untreated effluents.

Seven other Congress MLAs, including Pratap Dudhat who represents Savarkundla assembly segment, Patidar quota stir spearhead Hardik Patel and others had gathered in support of Vasoya at Bhukhi village.

"Apart from Vasoya, seven other Congress MLAs, Hardik and around 12 others were detained. They had gathered in Bhukhi village in support of Vasoya, who was heading for 'jal samadhi'," Jetpur Deputy Superintendent of Police J M Bharwad said.

"They were released after Vasoya and others gave a written assurance that he will not taken 'jal samadhi'," he added.

Earlier this week, the MLA had submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Governor O P Kohli threatening to take 'jal samadhi' today in case the government failed to act against untreated effluents from industrial units polluting Bhadar river and the reservoir.

Vasoya had alleged that untreated toxic waste from textile dyeing units in Jetpur town was being released into Bhadar river which in turn was polluting the reservoir.

The Bhadar-2 reservoir supplies drinking water to Dhoraji.

Neither the Rajkot collector nor the officials of Gujarat Pollution Control Board have taken cognisance of this issue despite repeated reminders, he had claimed.

Following their detention, Vasoya and Hardik alleged that they were offered money by certain people not to take the protest.

"The government belongs to the industrialists. Industrialists are polluting the river by releasing chemicals into it. Before coming here, I was made an offer of Rs 50 lakh by the middlemen of certain people. Two days ago, Lalitbhai (Vasoya) was offered Rs 1 crore," Hardik told reporters.

Making similar allegations, Vasoya said there was a threat to his life if he continued the fight the issue.

"I am being offered money not to take up the protest. I told them your money cannot be bigger than people's lives. My life could be in danger if I continue the fight," the legislator said.

He said he would continue the protest against the pollution of the river and the dam.

"If needed, I will even take 'jal samadhi'," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
hardik patel jal samadhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual