IITs are 'India's Instrument for Transformation': PM Narendra Modi at IIT Bombay's convocation

Narendra Modi said that a grand system for funding was in the offing as a part of the Atal Innovation Mission.

Published: 11th August 2018 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 11:07 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi during the 56th annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in Mumbai on August 11 2018. Governor of Maharashtra C Vidyasagar Rao and Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar are also seen. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Dubbing IITs as India's Instrument of Transformation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed the IIT passouts on Saturday to innovate and enrich the startup potential of India.

"Innovations and Enterprise are going to be the foundation stone for making India a developed economy. A long-term sustainable technology-led economic growth is possible on this foundation," Modi said at the 56th convocation ceremony of the IIT-Bombay. "Dozens of the billion dollar startups all over the world have been started by the IIT alumnae."

India has emerged as the second largest ecosystem in the field of startups where over 10,000 startups were being nurtured, Modi said, adding that a grand system for funding was in the offing as a part of the Atal Innovation Mission.

"We must make India the most attractive destination for innovation and enterprise. This will not happen through government efforts alone. It will happen through youngsters like you. My appeal to you and many other youngsters is: Innovate in India, Innovate for humanity. From mitigating climate change to ensuring better agricultural productivity; from cleaner energy to water conservation; and from combating malnutrition to effective waste management. Let us affirm that the best ideas will come from Indian laboratories and from Indian students," the PM told the IIT-Bombay students in his 32-minute speech.

"Be it broadband technology, AI, blockchain technology or machine earning, these are techniques that will play an important role in the vision of smart cities."

While focusing on creating scientific temper by engaging the people in innovative outreach programmes, Modi said, the IITs should also reach out to students who despite having talent were unable to enter such eminent institutions.

The Prime Minister further said that the students in the IIT represent the diversity of India. "You have received what can be called the best that our education system has to offer. Students here represent the diversity of India. From different states, speaking different languages, from different backgrounds you merge here in pursuit of knowledge and learning," he added.

Concluding his speech, the Prime Minister said, "Let us affirm that the best ideas will come from Indian laboratories and from Indian students. The best ideas do not come in Government buildings or in fancy offices. They come in campuses like yours, in the minds of youngsters like you."

Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the new building of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering and Centre for Environmental Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay.

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar, Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao and state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present on the occasion.

